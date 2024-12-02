Experience a winter weekend getaway in the Tourist region

This year, instead of exchanging gift cards with the adults on your holiday shopping list, give them an experience – maybe even a winter weekend getaway you can join in on. There are plenty of places and events to help adults embrace the beauty of this time of year. Whether you can get away for an afternoon or an entire weekend, here are some destinations to help get you started.

Geneva

There’s holiday magic in the air the first weekend of December in downtown Geneva. The festivities kick off with the Christmas Walk at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. The night features carolers, lighting of the great tree, holiday illumination on the courthouse lawn and an appearance by Santa.

Get some inspiration for your own holiday decorating during the Holiday House Tour, which is held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Local designers and greenscape experts team up to decorate five homes around Geneva for the holidays. Each designer also uses items available at local shops. For tickets, visit www.genevachamber.com or call 630-232-6060.

Relax in between events at The Herrington Inn & Spa, which is a short walk from downtown Geneva. Every room features a cozy fireplace and a relaxing whirlpool. If time permits, treat yourself to a massage or facial at The Spa at the Herrington Inn during your stay.

Lake Forest

If taking a break from the hustle and bustle of the holidays is in order, consider booking a getaway at the Deer Path Inn in Lake Forest. For 95 years, this charming hotel has offered an old-world escape without the air travel. Indulge in a 1920s themed afternoon tea accompanied by live music. Or celebrate a love of reading with a Literary Getaway complete with a surprise book selected by Lake Forest Book Store, bedtime tea service for two and a trio of literary-inspired cocktails.

Starved Rock and Utica

While the Starved Rock area is a popular destination for hiking during the summer and fall, there’s plenty of fun to be had over the winter. The Starved Rock Lodge offers a quiet respite in the woods during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

If you enjoy sampling wines, stop by the Utica Winter Wine Walk from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. The event includes wine tasting, shopping and fun at locations throughout Utica.

For a fun dining experience, stop by the following week on Thursday, Feb. 13, for the Trolley Trio Progressive Dinner. The first stop is August Hill Winery for cocktails and appetizers. Next stop is Camp Aramoni for dinner and drinks. Lastly you’ll head back to Starved Rock Lodge for dessert and after dinner drinks. Visit www.starvedrocklodge.com to reserve your tickets.

Lisle

If you’re only able to get away for a few hours, the annual Chocolate Weekend at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle is sure to hit the sweet spot. The weekend celebrates the cacao tree, which offers many delights of chocolate. Stop by Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1-2, to sample an array of chocolates, pick up Valentine’s gifts or just simply enjoy some treats.