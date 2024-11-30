CASA Kane County seeks 50 new volunteers to support foster children

CASA Kane County, a nonprofit serving as the voice for children in the foster care system as they navigate the courts, is seeking 50 additional volunteers due to increasing demand.

Volunteers often become the one consistent figure in a child’s life, offering stability and advocacy throughout the often-lengthy court process, according to a news release from CASA.

In 2023, CASA Kane County advocated for 663 children, the largest number in its 35-year history, according to the release.

For more information on how to become a CASA volunteer or guardian ad litem, also called GAL, sign up to attend one of the upcoming virtual meetings at casakanecounty.org/volunteer-information-meetings/.

Meeting dates are as follows: 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5; 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2; 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6; and noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.

For more information, visit casakanecounty.org.