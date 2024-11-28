1st Place Chiropractic launches 22nd annual Food Drive to support Tri-City Salvation Army

1st Place Chiropractic will host its 22nd Annual Food Drive throughout December 2024 at 1750 E. Main St., Suite 140, in St. Charles. It will benefit Tri-City Salvation Army. (Photo provided by 1st Place Chiropractic)

1st Place Chiropractic is gearing up for its 22nd annual Food Drive, which will take place throughout December at 1750 E. Main St., Suite 140, in St. Charles.

The goal is to collect non-perishable goods to support the Tri-City Salvation Army and help provide for those in need during the holiday season, according to a news release.

Over the years, the food drive has grown, with the largest donation haul to date surpassing 4,000 pounds of food. This year, the clinic hopes to beat that record.

To encourage participation, 1st Place Chiropractic offers over $5,000 in new patient services. Those who donate three cases of food or a $50 cash or check donation to the food drive will receive a free consultation, exam and up to four x-rays, if needed.

The clinic is accepting donations from the public, not just current or prospective patients.

As a thank-you for donations, all participants will be entered into a raffle to win various prizes, including gift cards to local businesses, such as Colonial Café, Whiskey Bend, The Hive, McNally’s Irish Pub and others, as well as a one-night stay at Hotel Baker. Only one raffle entry will be given per person.

For more information, call 630-584-5200.