Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly will host a Thanksgiving celebration for older adults facing isolation from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 39W135 Seavey Road, in Batavia.

With help from volunteers, this will be a family-style party, complete with a turkey dinner and live music.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, volunteers will pick up turkey dinners and holiday goodies.