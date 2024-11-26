St. Charles North to induct first athletes, coaches into new Hall of Fame

St. Charles North's Luke Epstein (32) celebrates with his team after recovering a fumble against Batavia during a football game at Batavia High School on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. St. Charles North will hold an Inaugural Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony recognizing student-athletes and coaches at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in the high school's auditorium. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Earlier this fall, St. Charles North High School announced the creation of the St. Charles North Athletics Hall of Fame. The inaugural class will honor five outstanding student-athletes and two distinguished coaches, who were selected by the Hall of Fame Board of Directors.

The induction ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in the St. Charles North High School Auditorium, located at 255 Red Gate Road, in St. Charles. This event is free and open to the public.

Later that evening, the inductees will also be recognized during the boys basketball game.

The following individuals will be honored: