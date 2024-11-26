St. Charles North to induct first athletes, coaches into new Hall of Fame

Earlier this fall, St. Charles North High School announced the creation of the St. Charles North Athletics Hall of Fame. The inaugural class will honor five outstanding student-athletes and two distinguished coaches, who were selected by the Hall of Fame Board of Directors.
The induction ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in the St. Charles North High School Auditorium, located at 255 Red Gate Road, in St. Charles. This event is free and open to the public.
Later that evening, the inductees will also be recognized during the boys basketball game.
The following individuals will be honored:
- Patrick Brown (2001-2005): Excelling in football and track, Brown’s stellar collegiate career at University of Central Florida and professional journey through the NFL showcased his discipline and leadership.
- Laura Fehrman Hoye (2000-2004): A four-time All-American swimmer, Hoye led St. Charles North to its first top-10 finish and achieved NCAA success at the University of Tennessee, embodying athletic and academic excellence.
- Coach Mark Gould (2000-2012): As the first head football coach, Gould laid the foundation for the program, achieving 63 wins, eight playoff appearances and the school’s first playoff victory. A 2013 IHSFCA Hall of Fame inductee, his leadership continues to inspire.
- Zach Hirsch (2005-2009): A multi-sport star in baseball and basketball, Hirsch set SCN records and earned All-State honors before excelling at the University of Nebraska and in Minor League Baseball, leaving an enduring mark on athletics and community service.
- Chris Peterson (2004-2007): SCN’s first IHSA State Champion swimmer, Peterson captured three state titles and set a benchmark for future athletes while continuing his career at the University of Minnesota.
- Coach Ruth Poulin Vostal (2000-2015): Building the girls’ soccer program from the ground up, Vostal’s teams earned 252 wins, 13 consecutive regional titles and two state runner-up finishes. Her legacy includes numerous coaching accolades and collegiate careers for 45 of her players.
- Sabrina Rabin (2010-2014): A standout in softball and track, Rabin’s accolades included First Team All-State honors and leading SCN to a 4A state runner-up finish. At Northwestern University, she earned four-time All-Big Ten honors and now excels as a physician and leader.