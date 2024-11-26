Salvation Army teams up with Colonial Café, Shodeen Foundation for Kettle Match Days

Jeff Bowgren rings the bell for the Salvation Army outside the Jewel-Osco in Batavia. The Salvation Army Tri-City Corps will host two Kettle Match Days this December to raise funds for critical resources for individuals and families in St. Charles, Geneva and Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

The Salvation Army Tri-City Corps will host two Kettle Match Days this December to raise funds for critical resources for individuals and families in St. Charles, Geneva and Batavia.

Thanks to the generosity of two local community sponsors, Colonial Café and the Shodeen Family Foundation, every donation made at the Red Kettles on these days will be matched, doubling the impact for those in need, according to a news release.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, Colonial Café will match up to $25,000 in donations, and on Saturday, Dec. 21, the Shodeen Family Foundation will do the same.

“We are pleased to partner with and support The Salvation Army Tri-Corps in all they do to serve the community,” said Anna Harmon, director of the Shodeen Family Foundation, in a news release from the Salvation Army. “We are blessed to have a long relationship of support to the local Salvation Army over the years. Their work to aid those less fortunate in the area and help people through difficult circumstances is truly remarkable.”

In 2023, the Salvation Army Tri-City Corps helped 910 families and 1,638 children by providing 5,353 toys and games, 3,500 coats, gloves and shoes and over 400 Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.

Year-round, more than 28,000 people are served through various programs, including rent and utility assistance, clothing, toys, meals and educational services.