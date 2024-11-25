Marmion senior Regan Konen is the Kane County Chronicle boys golf Player of the Year

AURORA – Marmion boys golf coach Lou Solarte still remembers one of the first conversations he had with Regan Konen.

It was during a two-day tournament in 2021. Konen, a freshman at the time, had just called out a player to a coach, claiming the player was cheating. The coach, however, was that player’s coach and stood up against the accuser. Konen, and eventually Solarte, would not back down, sticking to the initial claim that there was a clear rules violation.

As the conversation continued and got more heated, the freshman said something that shocked Solarte.

“Regan said, ‘Well, it’s only high school golf and it doesn’t really matter,’'’ Solarte said. “I was just in awe. And on the way back, we had a conversation and I said you’re taking about two and a half months of your golf career and sort of diminishing it with that statement. You’re committed to the team and so forth and then to blatantly make that statement kind of rubbed me the wrong way.

“And so I just asked him, why not make this count?”

Safe to say, Konen, who’s now a senior, made it count.

Konen, a Marquette commit, finished his high school career earning medalist honors in nine matches, including his last six tournaments.

The final one was the Class 2 state tournament. Konen defended his Class 2A individual title and finished the season with an 18-hole average score of 69.4.

Considering his accolades, Konen has been named the 2024 Kane County Chronicle Boys Golfer of the Year.

“Looking back, I was very small and had big expectations and pressure on myself, but I never would have thought I’d be a two-time state champ,” Konen said. “I think what’s happened in the last few years has been out of my reach mentally. And it’s tough to put those dreams into reality and somehow I did.”

Marmion's Regan Konen carries his clubs to the second hole after teeing off during the Pirate Invitational golf meet in September 2024 at Deer Park Golf Course in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

After winning the state title his junior year, Konen said he wanted to make sure he put as little pressure on himself throughout this season.

“I think what I did right and what was helping me be able to win and have such a successful senior season was just going into it with a clear mind,” Konen said. “I knew it was my last year and I knew I was going to regret it if I just started to beat myself up if I wasn’t playing well or let the pressure get to me. I really just wanted to go out there and enjoy it and I think I did that.”

Konen also saw his 18-hole average drop once again after averaging 71.6 last season, 74 his sophomore year and 77.8 his freshman year.

Konen gives a lot of thanks to his instructors.

“I was able to be under a couple great guys,” Konen said of his instructors. “What they’ve been able to do to help me has been unbelievable and I really didn’t think it would be possible. And I worked my butt off to feel comfortable with it. It’s just putting all my hard work in and trying to figure out what’s going to work for me and what won’t has helped me a lot just to be able to prove each year. And it goes back to how much time you’re willing to spend on trying to improve on what you want to and what your goals are.”

Konen said one thing he’ll miss most about the team is his teammates. He said he’ll also miss his time with Solarte, who started coaching at Marmion in Konen’s freshman year and stayed with the Cadets on Konen’s request during his junior year after Solarte’s son, Mario, graduated from Marmion.

“They’ve been so much fun. It’s always a great time,” Konen said. “We’re never not laughing or smiling. But I’ll also miss going out for nine holes and playing a nine-hole dual meet with another team and the No. 1 and No. 2 players are playing together. And I think those are my best memories.”

