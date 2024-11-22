Deadly house fire in Campton Township Thursday night

A house fire in unincorporated St. Charles on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 resulted in one reported fatality. (Sandy Bressner)

A Campton Hills woman died in a house fire Thursday night, according to a news release from the Campton Hills Police Department.

At approximately 8:03 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 21, the Campton Hills Police Department and Fox River and Countryside Fire Rescue District responded to reports of a residential fire near Overcup Court and Hemlock Drive in Campton Hills.

The first officer arrived on the scene within three minutes and found the residence in the 39W500 block of Overcup Court fully involved, according to a news release from the Campton Hills Police Department.

The only occupant, a woman, was found on the rear deck of the residence deceased.

The fire remains under investigation with assistance from the Kane County Fire Investigation Task Force and the State Fire Marshall. Further details will be provided when available.

Fox River and Countryside Fire Rescue District was the lead agency on the scene, and was assisted by several other Kane County fire agencies. Responders were called away to another fire just a few miles north at 7N408 Homeward Glen Drive in Campton Hills shortly after.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Campton Hills Police Department at 630-584-0330.