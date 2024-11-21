Geneva swears in new alderperson

William Malecki is sworn in to fill the vacant 5th Ward aldermanic seat on the Geneva City Council. (Sandy Bressner)

The Geneva City Council this week approved the appointment of William Malecki to fill the 5th Ward vacancy, officials announced in a news release.

Malecki has lived in Geneva since 2003 and served on the city’s Strategic Plan Advisory Committee since 2018. He has been an employee and now vice president of a local construction company for the last 20 years, according to the release.

The committee prioritizes community goals as outlined in the city’s strategic plan, encouraging citizen input and assisting with goal implementation, according to the release.

Mayor Kevin Burns appointed Malecki from a field of five residents who applied for the vacancy.

“With thanks to Alderpersons Robert Swanson (5th Ward) and Mike Bruno (1st Ward) for participating in the selection process and the City Council’s unanimous approval of Mr. Malecki’s nomination, the 5th Ward in particular and Geneva overall is well served,” Burns said in the release.

Malecki’s appointment carries through May 5, 2025, and the seat will be open for the 2025 consolidated election.

The vacancy was created when Craig Maladra stepped down from the City Council Sept. 30 after serving 21 years.

Residents can contact Malecki by calling 630-232-0000, ext. 4009 or emailing him at malecki@geneva.il.us.