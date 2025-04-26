Batavia girls finish strong, edge Naperville Central for invite title

BATAVIA – Winning three of the last four events, Batavia pulled ahead of Naperville Central to win its Carlson Anderson Classic Friday night, 178-172.

Trailing the Redhawks all evening, the host Bulldogs finally pulled ahead 142-141 taking first and second place in the 1,600. Batavia’s Madeline Cassidy crossed the finish line with personal record time of 5:16.21 followed by teammate Madison Wnek (5:21.13).

Naperville Central pulled back in front, 156-152, when Adeline O’Neil took top honors in the 200 with a PR of 26.11.

Batavia scored a first-place finish in pole vault by Macee Olson at 10 feet, 6 inches, and took top honors in the 4x400 relay (4:06.16), the final race of the evening to win meet.

“Being at this point in the season, the kids know how important every single race is now,” said Batavia coach Justin Allson. “We put our kids in different situations to see how they perform, and they always step up to the challenge.”

The Bulldogs captured a total of eight first place medals.

Elizabeth Wende, who anchored the 4x400 relay, took first place in the 100 (12.49) and 400 races (58.58).

“I’m prouder of winning the 400. It takes more mental effort and training so that’s the one I look forward to the most,” Wende said.

Also crossing the finish line first for the Bulldogs with personal record times were Madeline Fahrenbach in the 300 hurdles (49.52) and Avery Hacker in the 800 (2:21.75).

Naperville Central also won two other track events, the 4x200 relay (1:48.14) and the 3,200. Brynn Miller won the 3,200 (11:46.82) in the first time she competed in the event. Teammate Kenndi Reed won both the long jump (17 feet) and the triple jump (37-5).

“It was my first time running it ever. I didn’t really have much to go off of,” Miller said. “The first mile, I thought I could do better, so I really tried to push it the last mile.”

Wheaton Warrenville South took top honors in the 4x800 relay (10:14.15) and the high jump to finish third (108). Gracyn Mangelsen cleared the bar at 4- 9.75.

“For the high jump, some days you just feel it more. You can feel the pop a little bit,” said Mangelsen. “I was feeling it today and I went out there and just gave it my best.”

Esther Sangobowale took home a first-place ribbon in the shot put (34-5) for fifth-place Bartlett (58). Teammate Elsie Nwabuego captured first in the discus with a throw of 112-10.

“I really didn’t have a good warm up, so I just tried to go through my spin, and it just flew,” said Sangobowale.

Glenbard North came in fourth (58.5). Top finishers for the Panthers were Gabriella McGinn, who took second in the discus, and Lila Ramirez, who finished second in pole vault.

