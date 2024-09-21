Geneva seeks candidates for pending 5th Ward vacancy

The City of Geneva is seeking candidates for an upcoming vacant 5th Ward alderperson seat.

Fifrth Ward Alderperson Craig Maladra announced that he would step down after the Sept. 30 City Council meeting, due to his family recently moving out of the 5th Ward,

Geneva residents living within the current 5th Ward interested in serving as an alderperson can submit a letter of interest to the City Clerk, City of Geneva, 22 S. First St., Geneva, IL 60134; Attn: 5th Ward Alderperson Vacancy. The deadline is Friday, Oct. 11.

Candidates must meet eligibility requirements to be considered, such as have resided within the 5th Ward for at least one year prior to appointment; be a legal U.S. citizen; be a registered voter; have not been convicted in a U.S. court for any felony crime, bribery, or perjury; and must not be in arrears in the payment of any tax or other indebtedness due to the city.

The Government Ethics Act requires a statement of economic interest to be filed by the City Clerk with the Kane County Clerk’s Office.

Mayor Kevin Burns will appoint the candidate, with the advice and consent of the City Council, to serve until Monday, May 5, 2025.

The April 1, 2025 consolidated election will have two open seats in the 5th Ward, with one position carrying a two-year term and the other a four-year term. An updated city council election candidate guide is available on the city’s website.

Questions may be directed to City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins at 630-232-8495.