Batavia police, SWAT deescalate tense domestic situation

Early Friday morning, Batavia police and Kane County Regional SWAT were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of East Wilson Street following a report of two female victims and multiple children being held against their will, officials announced in a news release.

A suspect was possibly armed. Officers set a perimeter around the apartment and requested assistance from the Kane County Regional SWAT Team, the release stated.

Officers obtained a search warrant and police communicated with someone in the apartment, eventually getting inside to ensure the well-being of the occupants, the release stated.

Police did not find a weapon, the release stated.

Paramedics treated one female victim with minor injuries on-scene and took one man into custody, Kerry C. Smith, 23, of the 2900 block of Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, the release stated.

Smith was charged with violating an order of protection, two counts of domestic battery – all misdemeanors – and was served with warrants from Aurora police and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Batavia police officials thanked sheriff’s deputies and the SWAT team, which helped bring the situation to a safe resolution, the release stated.