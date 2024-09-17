Geneva 5th Ward Alderperson Maladra to step down

Longtime 5th Ward Geneva Alderperson Craig Maladra announced Monday that he will step down at the end of the Sept. 30 meeting.

“Anyone who knows us will be aware of the factors that might make it impossible for my family to age in place where we have lived since 1997,” Maladra said. “My wife and I have talked about what sort of house would cause us to consider moving – figuring it would take years to find – if ever.”

However, a property became available that better suits their circumstances, but it has one drawback, Maldra said.

“It isn’t in the 5th Ward,” Maldra said. “It is in Geneva, but not the 5th Ward. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the council at the end of our meeting on Sept. 30. It’s been an honor to serve our community for the past 21 years.”

Maladra was first elected in 2003.

The rest of the city council applauded.

“I just want to thank Craig for his years of service to the city of Geneva,” 3rd Ward Alderperson Dean Kilburg said. “I believe Craig is the longest-serving alderman on this council...This is certainly a surprise, but certainly well-deserved for you and your wife and we wish you the best moving forward.”

“That is a gut punch, Craig,” 1st Ward Alderperson Michael Bruno said. “I’ve always looked to you as the standard bearer of thoughtful and pragmatic governance. The city will miss you and I will miss you representing us.”

Mayor Kevin Burns praised Maladra’s service on the City Council.

“Alderperson Maladra’s career on the City Council is marked with integrity, objectivity and community above self,” Burns said. “His clear thinking, strategic perspective and dedication to helping Geneva advance and evolve is deserving of everyone’s appreciation and gratitude. And, of course, a special thanks to Craig’s wife, Karen, and his son David and Jacob for encouraging and supporting Alderperson Maladra’s public service.”

Burns said by law, the council must appoint a replacement within 60 days of when Maladra’s resignation takes effect. That person would serve until the April 1, 2025 consolidated election.

Burns said he would reach out to the 5th Ward Alderperson Robert Swanson Tuesday, and another council member to participate in interviewing candidates and make a decision about an appointment.