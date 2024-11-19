Here are the candidates running for school boards in Kane County

Across Kane County, voters will get to pick who will serve on their local school boards this spring. The last day to file was Monday, Nov. 19. Here is who is up for election in April.
Geneva School District 304
For members of the Board of Education to serve a full 4-year term. (Vote for 4)
Stephanie Bellino
Dan Choi
Jacqueline Forbes
Willard C. Hooks, Jr.
St. Charles School District 303
For members of the Board of Education to serve a full 4-year term. (Vote for four)
Heidi J. Fairgrieve
Aaron White
Jenna Hancock
Elias Palacios
Kimberly Rich
Thomas Lentz
Antonietta Berton-Nicklaus
Katherine (Kate) Bell
Batavia Community Unit School District 101
For members of the Board of Education to serve a full 4-year term (Vote for four)
Lacey “Aerin” Einstein-Curtis
Kristin Gehrels
Katherine ‘’Katy’' Swiecicki
Craig S. Meadows
Aaron Kilburg
Rose Mc Naul
Kaneland School District 302
For members of the Board of Education to serve a full 4-year term. (Vote for three)
Addam Gonzales (Campton)
Scott Stalcup (Sugar Grove)
Jennifer Simmons (Campton)
Aaron Lawler (Sugar Grove)
Judith Ann Dymond (Sugar Grove)
Aurora West School District 129
For members of the Board of Education to serve a full 4-year term. (Vote for three)
Austin Fitzcorbett
Julie Stone
Ana Cuevas
Richard A. Kerns II
Cesar A. Valdez
Erika Garcia
Aurora East School District 131
For members of the Board of Education to serve a full 4-year term. (Vote for three)
Theodia Gillespie
Annette Johnson
Bruce Schubert
Mayra S. Reyes
April Fitzhugh
Vannia Valencia
Guy D. Bodie
Lynda White
Mary Fultz
Central School District 301
For members of the Board of Education to serve a full 4-year term. (Vote for three)
Marc A. Falk (Plato)
Ryan Wasson (Burlington)
PK Parekh (Plato)
Dornetria Hemphill (Elgin)
Roumiana Mc Mahon (Plato)
Scott Mrkvicka (Elgin)
Graciela Martinez (Plato)
Micheline Welch (Plato)
Kelli Cameron (Plato)
For an unexpired 2-year term. (Vote for one)
Andrew Dogan (Elgin)
Junaid “J” Afeef (Plato)
Elgin School District U-46
For members of the Board of Education to serve a full 4-year term (Vote for three)
Melissa Owens
Veronica Noland
Dawn M. Martin