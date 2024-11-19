Here are the candidates running for school boards in Kane County

Kane County residents show up to vote in the General Election inside the Town and Country Library on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in Elburn. The April Consolidated Election will have local races on the ballot. (Sandy Bressner)

Across Kane County, voters will get to pick who will serve on their local school boards this spring. The last day to file was Monday, Nov. 19. Here is who is up for election in April.

Geneva School District 304

For members of the Board of Education to serve a full 4-year term. (Vote for 4)

Stephanie Bellino

Dan Choi

Jacqueline Forbes

Willard C. Hooks, Jr.

St. Charles School District 303

For members of the Board of Education to serve a full 4-year term. (Vote for four)

Heidi J. Fairgrieve

Aaron White

Jenna Hancock

Elias Palacios

Kimberly Rich

Thomas Lentz

Antonietta Berton-Nicklaus

Katherine (Kate) Bell

Batavia Community Unit School District 101

For members of the Board of Education to serve a full 4-year term (Vote for four)

Lacey “Aerin” Einstein-Curtis

Kristin Gehrels

Katherine ‘’Katy’' Swiecicki

Craig S. Meadows

Aaron Kilburg

Rose Mc Naul

Kaneland School District 302

For members of the Board of Education to serve a full 4-year term. (Vote for three)

Addam Gonzales (Campton)

Scott Stalcup (Sugar Grove)

Jennifer Simmons (Campton)

Aaron Lawler (Sugar Grove)

Judith Ann Dymond (Sugar Grove)

Aurora West School District 129

For members of the Board of Education to serve a full 4-year term. (Vote for three)

Austin Fitzcorbett

Julie Stone

Ana Cuevas

Richard A. Kerns II

Cesar A. Valdez

Erika Garcia

Aurora East School District 131

For members of the Board of Education to serve a full 4-year term. (Vote for three)

Theodia Gillespie

Annette Johnson

Bruce Schubert

Mayra S. Reyes

April Fitzhugh

Vannia Valencia

Guy D. Bodie

Lynda White

Mary Fultz

Central School District 301

For members of the Board of Education to serve a full 4-year term. (Vote for three)

Marc A. Falk (Plato)

Ryan Wasson (Burlington)

PK Parekh (Plato)

Dornetria Hemphill (Elgin)

Roumiana Mc Mahon (Plato)

Scott Mrkvicka (Elgin)

Graciela Martinez (Plato)

Micheline Welch (Plato)

Kelli Cameron (Plato)

For an unexpired 2-year term. (Vote for one)

Andrew Dogan (Elgin)

Junaid “J” Afeef (Plato)

Elgin School District U-46

For members of the Board of Education to serve a full 4-year term (Vote for three)

Melissa Owens

Veronica Noland

Dawn M. Martin