St. Charles library offering ‘End-of-year Tax Tips’ program Dec. 3

The St. Charles Public Library will host “End-of-Year Tax Tips" seminar with tax expert Harry Eng (pictured) from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3 in the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave. (Provided by the St. Charles Public Library)

St. Charles community members and business owners are invited to a seminar on taxes hosted by the St. Charles Public Library on Dec. 3.

“End-of-Year Tax Tips: Harry Eng Shares Moves to Cut Your 2024 Bill” will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Huntley Community Room of the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave.

The free program will be presented by tax professional Harry Eng, who will help guests maximize their deductions and avoid common pitfalls before filing.

Eng has more than 40 years of financial experience in a variety of executive positions in the federal government and Fortune 50 corporate management, as well as a degree in accounting from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana and an MBA in comptrollership from Syracuse University in New York. He was named a Fellow of the National Tax Practice Institute by the National Association of Enrolled Agents in 2014.