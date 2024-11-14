Elgin Symphony Orchestra to perform at St. Charles Library

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra Woodwind Trio. (Provided by the St. Charles Public Library)

Kane County residents are invited to see the Elgin Symphony Orchestra Woodwind Trio perform at 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the St. Charles Public Library at 1 S. Sixth Ave.

The free performance will feature Scott Metlicka, Joshua Fleming and Patrick Rehker, as part of the library’s Sunday Concert Series.

The trio will perform “Concert Champetre” by Henri Tomasi, ”Trio, Opus 61″ by Francois Devienne, “Trio #1″ by Charles Huguenin, “Trio for Flute, Clarinet, and Bassoon” written in 1995 by Evanston composer Donald Draganski and “Spider Suite” by Jenni Brandon.

Registration is not required.

The Sunday Concert Series features a wide variety of musical performances to foster an appreciation for symphonic music within the community, funded through donations to the St. Charles Public Library Foundation.