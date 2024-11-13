Here are the candidates who have filed to run for school board this spring in Kane County so far

Across Kane County, voters will get to pick who will serve on their local village boards, city councils, and township, park, library and fire protection district boards this spring.
Most candidates in these races began filing the paperwork and signatures needed to appear on the ballot on Tuesday. The last day they have to file is Monday.
Last updated: Nov. 12, 2024
Elgin School District U-46
Three seats
Melissa Owens
Veronica Noland
Dawn M. Martin
Batavia School District 101
Four seats
Lacey “Aerin” Einstein-Curtis
Kristin Gehrels
Katherine ‘’Katy’' Swiecicki
Craig S. Meadows
Aaron Kilburg
Aurora West School District 129
Three seats
Austin Fitzcorbett
Julie Stone
Ana Cuevas
Richard A. Kerns II
Cesar A. Valdez
Erika Garcia
Aurora East School District 131
Three seats
Theodia Gillespie
Annette Johnson
Bruce Schubert
Mayra S. Reyes
April Fitzhugh
Vannia Valencia
Guy D. Bodie
Central School District 301
Three seats
Marc A. Falk (Plato)
Ryan Wasson (Burlington)
PK Parekh (Plato)
Dornetria Hemphill (Elgin)
Roumiana Mc Mahon (Plato)
Scott Mrkvicka
Kaneland School District 302
Three seats
Addam Gonzales (Campton)
Scott Stalcup (Sugar Grove)
Geneva School District 304
Four seats
Stephanie Bellino
Dan Choi
Jacqueline Forbes
Willard C. Hooks, Jr.
St. Charles School District 303
Four seats
Heidi J. Fairgrieve
Aaron White
Jenna Hancock
Elias Palacios