Here are the candidates who have filed to run for school board this spring in Kane County so far

Just as the November election concludes, candidates for the spring local elections have begun filing the paperwork necessary to appear on the ballot. The April 1, 2025, election will feature municipal races, as well as school, park, fire protection, library and township boards. (Sandy Bressner)

Across Kane County, voters will get to pick who will serve on their local village boards, city councils, and township, park, library and fire protection district boards this spring.

Most candidates in these races began filing the paperwork and signatures needed to appear on the ballot on Tuesday. The last day they have to file is Monday.

Last updated: Nov. 12, 2024

Elgin School District U-46

Three seats

Melissa Owens

Veronica Noland

Dawn M. Martin

Batavia School District 101

Four seats

Lacey “Aerin” Einstein-Curtis

Kristin Gehrels

Katherine ‘’Katy’' Swiecicki

Craig S. Meadows

Aaron Kilburg

Aurora West School District 129

Three seats

Austin Fitzcorbett

Julie Stone

Ana Cuevas

Richard A. Kerns II

Cesar A. Valdez

Erika Garcia

Aurora East School District 131

Three seats

Theodia Gillespie

Annette Johnson

Bruce Schubert

Mayra S. Reyes

April Fitzhugh

Vannia Valencia

Guy D. Bodie

Central School District 301

Three seats

Marc A. Falk (Plato)

Ryan Wasson (Burlington)

PK Parekh (Plato)

Dornetria Hemphill (Elgin)

Roumiana Mc Mahon (Plato)

Scott Mrkvicka

Kaneland School District 302

Three seats

Addam Gonzales (Campton)

Scott Stalcup (Sugar Grove)

Geneva School District 304

Four seats

Stephanie Bellino

Dan Choi

Jacqueline Forbes

Willard C. Hooks, Jr.

St. Charles School District 303

Four seats

Heidi J. Fairgrieve

Aaron White

Jenna Hancock

Elias Palacios