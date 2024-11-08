Batavia Lions Club to host Underwear Party for socks and underwear donations

The Batavia Lions Club’s eighth annual Underwear Party will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at Pal Joey’s Restaurant, located at 31 N. River St., in Batavia. (Photo provided by Batavia Lions Club )

The Batavia Lions Club’s eighth annual Underwear Party will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Pal Joey’s Restaurant, located at 31 N. River St., in Batavia.

The event was created to collect donations of new socks and underwear for every child participating in the Batavia United Way Adopt-A-Family holiday program.

Guests will pay a $10 admission or a package of new underwear or socks and enjoy complimentary appetizers and a cash bar.

Both would also be gratefully accepted, according to a news release from the Batavia Lions Club.

Each year, hundreds of packages of socks and underwear are collected, which allows the sponsors of each adopted family to dedicate their shopping to essentials like winter boots, warm clothing and other needs and wants from the child’s wish list.

Batavia United Way adopts approximately 145 families in need each year, which includes over 325 Batavia school district students vetted by school counselors and social workers.

Raffle tickets for prizes will be available at the event and proceeds will go to grocery, gas and other gift cards for the families, according to the release.

For more information, contact Lori Wilson at wilson-lori@att.net.

For more information about Batavia United Way’s Adopt-A-Family program, visit https://bataviaunitedway.org/adopt-family/.