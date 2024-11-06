‘Omg!!!’: Barreiro looking at second term at Kane Circuit Clerk

Incumbent Circuit Clerk Theresea Barreiro clinched a second term according to unofficial results late Tuesday, handily defeating Republican challenger Anthony Catella.

Barreiro logged 113,235 votes to Catella’s 98,881.

In a text message, Barreiro wrote: “Omg!!!”

“I am grateful that the voters of Kane County had confidence in me to serve another four years,” Barreiro’s text stated. “We are looking forward to continuing to improve the Circuit Clerk’s Office and serve the residents of Kane County.”

Catella said he was disappointed but wished Barreiro well in her new term.

“I gave her a run for her money,” Catella said of his campaign. “I was just under 100,000 votes. I am exceedingly pleased and very grateful for the votes I recieved. It infuses me with with confidence for any future run.”

Previously, Catella ran unsuccessfully for Congress in the 14th District in 2020, for County Board District 13 in 2022 and the St. Charles Library Board in 2023.