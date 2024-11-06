Most county-wide incumbents closing in on wins in Kane County

Kane County Board Chairman Corinne Pierog running for reelection against challenger Lance Bell, talks with supporters while awaiting election results on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 at Global Brew Tap House in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Most county-wide incumbents are ahead, according to early and incomplete returns Tuesday night – except for the Coroner race.

Coroner Rob Russell is 1,459 votes behind Democrat challenger Monica Silva – 101,720 to her 103,179.

The contest between incumbent Democrat Corinne Pierog and GOP challenger Lance Bell has Pierog ahead by 7,710 votes – 106,915 to 99,196.

Incumbent Democrat Circuit Clerk Theresa Barreiro also looks like she’s going to win a second term with 108,723 votes to GOP challenger Anthony Catella’s 96,515.

Auditor Penny Wegman is also ahead with 108,099 votes to GOP challenger Grethen Butler’s 96,901.

Recorder Sandy Wegman is ahead with 106,384 vots to Democrat challenger Marisela Villegas’s 98,070

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser also seems to be closing in on a second term with 108,539 votes to GOP challenger Andrew Sosnowski’s 96,662.