Kane voters give nod to Forest Preserve levy hike

Kane County Forest Preserve District Executive Director Benjamin Haberthur presents information about the district's levy increase referendum on the Nov. 5 ballot. (Brenda Schory)

Kane County voters are overwhelmingly supporting the Forest Preserve District’s $5.7 million referendum request for land acquisition and preserve improvement late Tuesday, according to unofficial, incomplete results.

The yes votes were 120,799 to the 85,671 no votes to allow the district to increase its levy as of 10 p.m.

The increase in revenue would allow the district to restore natural areas, improve air and water quality, but without repeated request, officials said.

The proceeds of the last 2017 bond referendum are ending, leaving the district with no other source of income for land acquisition or other needs, officials said.

The district currently can’t participate in matching grants because there is no fund balance to match grants, officials said.