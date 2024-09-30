Kane Forest Preserve officials, supporters hope voters say yes Nov. 5

As the Kane County Forest Preserve District is on the cusp of celebrating 100 years, officials and supporters hope voters will say yes Nov. 5 to a request for a levy increase.

The increase would bring an additional $5.7 million in revenue that will allow for more land acquisition, improvements for preserves, restoration of natural areas and improve air and water quality – among other benefits officials said.

Speaking to a small crowd at the Prisco Community Center in Aurora Sept. 24, Executive Director Benjamin Haberthur urged support for the ballot measure.

“Our mission kind of focuses on three pillars, of conservation, education and recreation,” Haberthur said. “On June 8, we’ll celebrate our first 100 years of conservation.”

The district has relied on voter support for bond issues to buy land and for open space, he said.

The first referendum in 1999 allowed the district to preserve 12,500 acres. Subsequent referenda, plus grants, has now allowed the district to protect 23,815 acres.

A graph showing how the Kane County Forest Preserve District has grown in acres, but not in staff. The district is seeking a levy increase on the Nov. 5 ballot to support more land acquisition for open space, converting land used for agriculture to natural areas, among other initiatives. (Provided by Kane County Forest Preserve District )

Haberthur said proceeds of the 2017 referendum are finishing now.

“Money was spent down as land was protected. With zero million dollars, there is no other income for land acquisition without a referendum right now,” Haberthur said.

The district can’t even get participate in matching grants because there is no fund balance for a match, he said.

A successful referendum to increase the levy will allow the district to continue its work without having to ask for a bond issue.

Haberthur said the district’s part of a tax bill is 1.5%. The requested increase would bump it to 1.9% of a total tax bill in Kane County.

“This is a one-time levy increase,” Haberthur said.

The question on the ballot asks if the limiting rate can be increased to 0.074313% of the equalized assessed value of taxable property for the levy year 2024, from the current limiting rate in 2023 of 0.029163%.

If approved, the cost would be $10 per $100,000 of equalized assessed valuation.

Taxpayers would still see a decrease in their property taxes because of debt reduction, Haberthur said.

A levy increase would allow the district not only to acquire more acreage, but to convert land it already owns that is currently being leased for agriculture, into habitat, enhance and improve wetlands and recreational amenities.

Ric Manser and Liza Elliott of Elburn said they supported the referendum request, especially the goal of converting land from agriculture into nature preserves.

“About a third of the forest preserve property is leased out to farmers for conventional agriculture,” Elliott said. “I think that this needs to be addressed in the referendum and its affect on the environment and the people who live around it, the water and the soil.”

“We’d be happy if it would go back to forest preserve,” Manser said.

In a follow-up text message, the couple stated they believed “in the huge benefits that the FP provides.”

“We are very fortunate to have such a huge system of public lands and improved properties and programs, etc. - all over the county,” their text stated.

But, the conventional agriculture that is practiced on the estimated 7,000 acres of forest preserve land that is leased out for farming, does not fit with the mission of the forest preserve, according to the text.

“It’s rather a contradiction of the stated goals. This concerns us greatly,” according to their text. “As well as the degradation of the soil, and water and air pollution, conventional agriculture is not sustainable. We would like to see the FP be at the vanguard of promoting and aiding in the practice of organic farming – and restoring the ag lands to a healthier state.”

Karen Haas of Elburn serves on the pro-referendum committee, Kane Neighbors for Open Space, Clean Water and Clean Air, hoping to persuade voters to support the district's mission to preserve open space, restore natural areas. (Brenda Schory)

Kim Haas of Elburn said she also supports the referendum – which is why she serves on the pro-referendum committee, Kane Neighbors for Open Space, Clean Water and Clean Air. She is also a member of the Wild Ones of Greater Kane County.

“I believe very strongly – I’m a great supporter of the forest preserve,” Haas said. “And I really want to continue to preserve open space in Kane County. It’s very worth it to me. And it’s a very small price to pay.”

Haas said the tax increase would cost her $30 next year, but her bill would go down by $47 the following year because the district will have paid off the last of the bonds from the previous referendum.

Haas said people should look at the request as stopping more taxes, because if open space is preserved, that’s less houses, not adding police or schools.

“It’s the ultimate tax cap, really,” Haas said. “That’s such a small price to pay for having open space, plant more trees, more ... outdoor education for kids.”

More information about the referendum is available online at www.voteyeskaneforest.org; at theconservationfoundation.org; and at www.kaneforest.com/referendum.