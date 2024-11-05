More than 50 customers lose power after truck hits power line in Geneva

A truck hit a power line in Geneva’s downtown Monday, Nov. 4, damaging five utility poles and leaving some customers without power while crews worked on repairs, officials announced in a news release.

The truck was driving down Sixth Street about 9:30 a.m. when it hit the power line, affecting customers from Franklin to South streets.

The incident did not immediately trigger a power outage, but Public Works Electric Division crews took more than 50 customers offline manually to begin repairs, given that there were active power cables on the ground, the release stated.

Some customers experienced intermittent and temporary power outages as crews switched homes to another power source.

Customers living in the most immediate vicinity could be without power for a significant period, given the scope of the damage the truck caused.

Public Works employees went door-to-door to notify residents of the incident and warn of the loss of service, the release stated.

Geneva also received mutual aid from Batavia and St. Charles’ municipal electric agencies.

As of Monday evening, crews restored power to the last remaining customers.

Crews will be returning back to Sixth and Franklin streets for clean-up efforts.

Residents can call the Geneva Public Works Department Electric Division at 630-232-1503 if they have questions.