Shop and dine in Batavia to create a buzzworthy holiday season

With all that is creepy, crawly and spooky fleeing after Halloween, we welcome the magic of the holiday season to Batavia. We love to watch as our community transforms and embraces this time of the year with annual events, decorations and the renewed focus to support local businesses.

One option to keep your gift shopping and entertainment dollars in the community is to buy Batavia Chamber Bucks. These $10 certificates are available to buy at our office at 106 W. Wilson St., Suite 15. With more than 125 shops, restaurants and businesses accepting these certificates, your gift recipient will be happy to choose how to spend their certificates while they support local.

Holiday Bucks are back!

We are excited to announce that once again Holiday Bucks are back for a limited-time promotion beginning Monday, Nov. 11. In-person purchasers will receive a free match by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, up to $50 per residence until we reach $5,000 matched. Holiday Bucks expire at the end of March 2025. There is no expiration date for Chamber Bucks. In support of the community’s businesses, the $5,000 promotion is a donation from the Chamber to inject money into the local economy. It’s taken place yearly since 2020.

We also are offering an exclusive holiday marketing opportunity for Batavia Chamber members. We will include your coupon or promo in a packet given to customers who buy Chamber Bucks for only $30. For more information, contact Patti Anselme at 630-879-7134, ext. 3 or patti@bataviachamber.org . We must have your promo/coupon by Nov. 1.

When you stop by for your Chamber Bucks, we have another great gift idea – the Batavia Community Flag. It is available to buy online at bataviachamber.org and can be picked up at our office. FlagSource, the Batavia flag manufacturer, is producing both a 3-foot-by-5-foot flag for $50 and a garden-size flag with stake for $35. Stickers are available for $5.

Mayor’s Breakfast is Thursday, Nov. 7

The public is invited to attend the always informative Mayor’s Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Covenant Living at the Holmstad, 700 W. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia. After breakfast at 7:30 a.m., Mayor Jeffery Schielke leads us on a visual tour around Batavia during his outlook on the future of the city. For more information and to register, visit bataviachamber.org/events. Registration closes Sunday, Nov. 3.

Last call for nominations for 2024 Batavia Citizen of the Year

Do you know someone who deserves recognition? The Batavia Citizen of the Year award is given to a resident whose service and dedication have made a significant contribution to the community, is the result of a personal commitment and should be of an extraordinary nature. More criteria for the award are listed at bataviachamber.org/awards-criteria.

Anyone in the community can submit a nomination in the form of a letter of recommendation to the Chamber of Commerce no later than Friday, Nov. 8, stating the reasons why the individual being nominated is worthy of this honor. Citizen of the Year is selected from the nominations by a panel of previous Citizen of the Year honorees. The winner will be honored at the Inspire Celebration on April 24, 2025. The past five Citizens of the Year were Dave and Marge Brown, John Dillon, Dan Hoefler, Bob Hansen and Nanette (Nan) Phillips.

For the latest event updates and other news, follow Batavia Chamber on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.