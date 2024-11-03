Calling young creators for programs exploring the world of art

The coming months offer a chance for young artists to develop their skills and learn more about the world of art.

The St. Charles Park District has partnered with All Things Art Studio for four expert-led programs that explore a variety of media. Classes will take place at the studio, 1106 W. Main St. in St. Charles.

“We love the partnership with All Things Art Studio,” said Rosie Fasching, assistant superintendent of recreation for the park district. “Everyone in town seems to know and love (owner) Erin Livermore and the studio. We appreciate everything she and her staff do.”

For those who are looking to try a little bit of it all, there’s Everything Art. Participants will learn how to further their skills using paint, clay, watercolors, collage and pastels. Projects are continuously changing for those seeking to register for multiple sessions. Offerings take place from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 5 through Dec. 17; 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 7 through Dec. 19; and 10 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays, Nov. 9 through Dec. 21. The program is $195.

Those with an eye for sculpture are invited to check out Clay Creations. The program will find participants custom glazing each of their projects before having them fired in the kiln. The class will take place from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 5 through Dec. 17; 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 7 through Dec. 19; and 10 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays, Nov. 9 through Dec. 21. Cost is $205.

Drawing classes are open to any and all ability levels with the chance for more experienced participants to learn advanced techniques and new tools. Students can expect to strengthen their understanding of drawing as classes build upon skills throughout the duration of the program. Students can expect to take home several projects. Classes are offered from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 7 through Dec. 19 and from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays, Nov. 9 through Dec. 21. Cost is $195.

Day camps offer kids the opportunity to explore art and related activities for four hours each day. This drop-off program uses stations to keep kids learning and engaged. Age groups will be separated. Camps, which take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, are offered Tuesday, Nov. 5, as well as each day during the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 25-29. Camp will not take place on the holiday.

December day camps will take place Monday, Dec. 23, Thursday, Dec. 26, and Friday, Dec. 27. Camps also will be on Monday, Dec. 30, and Tuesday, Dec. 31. Cost is $65 a day.

Everything Art, Clay Creations and Drawing are open to those ages 4 to 10. Day camps are open to those ages 4 to 12.

For more information and to register, visit stcparks.org/register.