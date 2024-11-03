Aurora VNA clinic creates healthcare award in honor of former CEO

VNA Health Care board member Miriam Smith (center) and President and CEO Linnea Windel (right) present former President and CEO Janet Craft (left) with the first ever Janet S. Craft Award of Quality during a reception at the VNA headquarters in Aurora on Oct. 24, 2024. (Provided by VNA Health Care)

VNA Health Care presented former president and CEO Janet Craft with a new award named in her honor during a reception at the Aurora headquarters on Oct. 24.

The Janet S. Craft Award of Quality will be awarded annually to VNA staff members for their commitment to improving the quality of care, experience and health outcomes of the clinic’s patients and clients.

The award was established in honor of Craft’s milestone birthday and her contributions to the VNA and the community. The clinic surprised Craft with the award during a reception with friends and colleagues at 400 N. Highland Ave. in Aurora.

From 1984 to 1999 Janet led an expansion of access to quality healthcare in the region that had a major impact on the community, according to a news release.

VNA Health Care was founded in Aurora in 1908 and has expanded to 12 health center locations, offering affordable primary, preventive and pregnancy care in the western Chicago suburbs.