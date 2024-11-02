KCHD launches funding opportunities for behavioral health initiatives

The Kane County Health Department is launching new funding opportunities for behavioral health initiatives. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

The Kane County Health Department has new funding opportunities for innovative projects aimed at tackling the root causes of behavioral health challenges and enhancing services in the county.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Eligible organizations are invited to apply for these grants and collaborate with the health department in building a healthier, more resilient county, according to a news release from the department.

Nourishing Lives: Kane County Food Access Initiatives: This funding initiative aims to enhance access to nutritious food and address food insecurity, recognizing its significant impact on mental and physical health.

Kane County Transportation Assistance Program: This program provides funding for transportation solutions that improve access to essential services, including behavioral health care.

Strengthening Behavioral Health Through Meeting Basic Needs: The department seeks to improve the well-being and resilience of residents by funding projects that address basic needs. Eligible expenses include payments for medication, medical equipment, utility and rent assistance, respite care, legal aid, housing improvements, transportation costs, childcare and medical visits.

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their applications and direct any questions to Kim Peterson at petersonkim@kanecountyil.gov.

“By addressing the underlying factors that contribute to behavioral health challenges, these funding opportunities will support sustainable, community-centered solutions that promote well-being and expand access to critical services,” said Michael Isaacson, executive director of the health department, in the release. “We look forward to partnering with organizations that share our vision of a healthier, more resilient Kane County.”

For more information on these funding opportunities, visit kanehealth.com/Pages/BH-Funding.aspx.