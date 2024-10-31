Election 2024 Questionnaire: Verner Tepe, Kane County Board District 22

Name: Verner (Vern) Tepe

Party: Democrat

What in your professional experience best qualifies you for a seat on the Kane County Board?

My work on the County Board, the past four years, has afforded me the opportunity to bring the same dedication and enthusiasm for public service that I delivered while on the Elgin Township Board.

In regard to my professional background, I have over forty years of experience in computer systems as a programmer, manager, consultant, speaker, and business developer. For the past 15 years I have been investing in real estate as well as becoming a Registered Tax Preparer.

My key strengths include: a strong financial background, a thorough understanding of data processing, in depth knowledge of distribution, extensive background in technology and a proven track record of business development skills.

I completed my under graduate degree in Mathematics and did post-graduate work in Economics at the University of Cincinnati.

In addition to the Elgin Township Board, I served on the Board of Family Service Association. FSA provides mental health services to children throughout Kane County and Fox Valley.

Why are you the better candidate?

First, my financial background and experience have enabled me to understand the budget issues facing the county. I am frequently contacted by other board members regarding these details.

Second, I research key issues that come before the board, so that I am well informed and can make good decisions.

Third, I keep my constituents informed. I have an expensive email list and send an email out about every three weeks. People appreciate that I keep them up-to-date.

What do you think are the three biggest challenges Kane County will face during the next term and what solutions would you propose?

First, by far the biggest challenge is finances. Many of the services that the county provides are mandated by the state. Revenues have not kept up with costs and if we do not get more revenue, we will have to have severe cuts in personnel. If our Sales Tax Referendum fails in April 2025, I will be prepared to assist in working through those issues.

Second, Kane County needs more office space and courtrooms. Our recent facility study pointed out the need to expand space at the Judicial Center as well as the Government Center in Geneva. This will require more planning, but it needs to be high on the list of priorities.

Third, employee morale and retention. Prior to 2020, there were, in my opinion, many disturbing inconsistencies in policies relating to compensation and employee performance review. We have corrected many of these situations, but the uncertainty regarding the upcoming referendum could easily make someone question their future job security at the county. We have good people, we just need to retain them.

Why do you want a seat on the board? What goals would you like to accomplish during your term?

My primary goal is to help put Kane County in a solid financial situation. It’s foolish to believe that you can provide services, even the mandated services, without the revenue to pay for them. Thirteen years without a cost-of-living tax increase is absurd. It was only because of the $200+ million in Covid money that we received, that we were able to provide effective services, help companies and organizations survive the pandemic, and add to our financial surplus.

Now in 2024, 25 and 26, we will exhaust that surplus unless we get more revenue. Betting on the Sales Tax Referendum in April of 2025 is, in my opinion, very risky. Because, if it fails, we will have no option but to make very severe cuts to personnel.

Do you believe you can serve your constituents in a bipartisan manner? Why or why not?

YES!! When people call me with an issue I don’t ask (or care) what their party is. I ask: ‘What is the problem and how can I help.’

At the county level, in particular, we deal with issues that affect people directly. Whether zoning, health, enforcement, or taxes, I deal with helping to solve or explain whatever issue or question is brought to me. I’ve made it part of my job to maintain contacts with 501C3s and other support agencies. That enables me to refer people to organizations where they can get immediate help. As such, I consider everyone in the county, regardless of where they happen to live, to be my constituent.

In 2019, Kane County adopted the Greenest Region Compact, the largest sustainability collective of communities in the U.S. Do you believe the county board has a role in addressing climate change? Why or why not?

Yes we adopted the Compact in 2019, BUT we also created and adopted Kane County’s Climate Action Plan in 2024. It’s important for organizations to take the lead in dealing with climate change. Because of Kane’s leadership here, cities like Elgin are looking at adopting similar plans.

Over 150 volunteers participated in developing our Climate Action Plan. Even with the voluntary participation in many of the goals, this plan and its implementation will help us make a difference.

The County Board approved and had a 4,000 panel Solar Field installed at the Judicial Center that will save us at least $200,000 per year in electricity costs.

Switching to electric vehicles, where appropriate, also helps.

Climate change is real, and anything we can do to combat its effect will make a difference!