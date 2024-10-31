Election 2024 Questionnaire: Bill Tarver, Kane County Board District 10

Name: William “Bill” Tarver

Party: Democrat

What in your professional experience best qualifies you for a seat on the Kane County Board?

I am a Restorative Practice Facilitator who works with students, staff, and parents to help guide them to resolve difficult situations which requires me to be an active listener, strong communicator, and empathetic mediator. I am process oriented and seek to understand all angles of a situation before weighing a decision. I believe people should be given fair and equitable opportunities to share their views which allows them to feel heard and makes for long term sustainability. I have served on the board for nearly 2 years and I have learned a lot about the role of government, processes, and more about essential functions and priorities to meet the needs of our community.

Why are you the better candidate?

I bring a well balanced approach to the county. With my professional experience, volunteer service and commitment to community, I offer institutional knowledge that supports the residents of District 10 and the county of Kane. I believe in regular communication with the dedicated staff, fellow board members and other elected officials to share our common goal of having a great place to work, live and play. I will always listen, and if I don’t understand, I will make sure I ask questions and do research in order to better serve my district.

What do you think are the three biggest challenges Kane County will face during the next term and what solutions would you propose?

I believe the three biggest challenges are fiscal responsibility, public health and climate action. It’s imperative to maintain a balanced budget while meeting the county’s needs and obligations. I am passionate about ensuring access to public, mental and behavioral healthcare services and fully implementing the climate action plan that will help future generations. I will work with our professional staff and all members of the board to advocate for the residents of the county and furthering a place where we all want to live, work and play Why do you want a seat on the board?

What goals would you like to accomplish during your term?

We have accomplished a lot in two years, but we are not done. The Public Health Department is moving to a larger, accessible building with capacity to leverage technology and expand all health services and programs, including mental health supports. In addition, my priorities include balancing the budget and improving efficiency in operations while ensuring clean air, clean water, recreational spaces, public safety, and meeting current and emerging needs of our community.

Do you believe you can serve your constituents in a bipartisan manner? Why or why not?

Absolutely. As a Restorative Practice Facilitator, I am qualified in building relationships and listening to the concerns of others. I have been impressed by just how frequently the board votes in consensus with each other. There are matters that all members do not agree on, but we have respectful conversations. Kane County is large and we have a diverse population, our board members represent their communities and in some instances we will disagree- but that’s how good governance works.

In 2019, Kane County adopted the Greenest Region Compact, the largest sustainability collective of communities in the U.S. Do you believe the county board has a role in addressing climate change? Why or why not?

I do, and support the Climate Action plan the county passed. We have a responsibility to protect our county for future generations by providing clean air, clean water and reducing carbon emissions. The county is moving in this direction by purchasing electric vehicles where appropriate and adding charging stations to the county in preparation for an increase by 2030.