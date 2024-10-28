Cannabis dispensary seeks to locate on Elburn’s Main Street

Elburn trustees are currently waiting on a traffic study to determine whether a cannabis dispensary will go in where a Fifth Third Bank currently sits (Jacob Bartelson)

A 2019 ordinance allowing a recreational cannabis dispensary in town may have paved the way for a location on Main Street if results of a traffic study are favorable and other conditions met. The Elburn Village Board discussed the request at its Oct. 21 Committee of the Whole meeting.

Talvin White, canAFarm Dispensary LLC CEO, petitioned the village to approve a special use permit for his dispensary to reside at 415 S. Main Street, a location currently occupied by Fifth Third Bank.

According to Village Administrator John Nevenhoven, when creating the ordinance five years ago, the village board included a public hearing to give neighbors and other residents the chance to learn about and comment on a dispensary, the same as the ordinance regarding approval of short-term rental properties in the village. Also, the board wanted to require the individual owner to come before the board and to set specific conditions before granting the special use permit for that location.

During the Oct. 1 Planning Commission meeting, a public hearing was held, after which the commission recommended approval of the permit pending a traffic study, a photometrics (light pollution) study, a landscaping and fencing plan, and the addition of a stop sign in the parking lot. There were also several other village staff requirements, including no sales or distribution of cannabis other than that authorized by state statute, restricting hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (in line with the zoning requirements of the location), the installation of security cameras, lighting or other safety improvements, and prohibiting on-site consumption and drive-through sales of cannabis.

Several individuals in the cannabis business were also present during the Oct. 21 meeting, including Dan Farrell, owner and CEO of Silver Star Protection Group. Farrell said that he works specifically with cannabis dispensaries to ensure they are up-to-date on industry regulations and safety protocols.

Several people spoke about their concerns about the amount of increased traffic the business might bring. There had been a large range of estimates given, anywhere from an additional 200 to 1700 cars per month, leading to the village’s requirement for a traffic study to get a realistic number.

Farrell said that increased traffic around dispensaries is not currently a problem, explaining that traffic issues that were prevalent beginning in 2020 when the state law was enacted, dispensaries were few and far between. He said this is no longer the norm.

“We don’t see traffic problems anymore with more dispensaries spread out over various locations,” Farrell said.

He added that the average transaction is three to five minutes, depending on whether it is an online order, so that customers are typically in and out quickly.

Trustee Chris Hansen said he had reached out to dispensaries in St. Charles and Aurora, and they told him they don’t have traffic problems.

But trustee Sue Filek said that the situation in Elburn was a bit more complicated than other locations, especially concerning people attempting to turn onto Route 47 from the side street.

She said that her business is located on a side street off of Main Street, and she knows how hard it can be to get out onto Route 47.

Village President Jeff Walter raised concerns about the possibility of traffic getting backed up, especially as the property is so close to a residential neighborhood.

“It’s already a racetrack down First Street,” added resident Dennis Schenk.

There were a number of other public comments, both for and against a cannabis dispensary being allowed in Elburn. Some people were concerned about the possibility of an increase in crime. Others said research has shown that to be the opposite, that with the increased security around a dispensary, there has typically been a decrease in crime.

There were concerns about cannabis being so available was not a “good fit” for Elburn’s family-oriented environment, that it might send the wrong message about the community, or that marijuana might be a “gateway drug.”

Others were more in favor of the dispensary, comparing it to the situation that existed when alcohol was initially available. Some said the fact that it was legal and so heavily regulated makes the product purer and safer than what is available on the black market.

When the public comment period ended, Walter brought the discussion back to the issue at hand.

“We already allow dispensaries in Elburn in certain zoning. That question has long been resolved,” he said. “We’re only here to discuss the special use tonight. Is it the right location?”

“The next step will be the traffic study,” Nevenhoven said.