St. Charles Chamber of Commerce director retires

Debbie Gurley has resigned from her position as executive director of the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce. (Sandy Bressner)

Former St. Charles Chamber of Commerce executive director Deborah Gurley retired this month after more than two years of leadership.

The chamber’s board chairman Joshua Feagans said Gurley did a remarkable job getting the chamber back on track and revitalizing the St. Charles business community.

Feagans has been on the board since 2020 but has known Debbie for over a decade through her work as a realtor, and got to work closely with her during his time on the board.

“She did some remarkable work,” Feagans said. “You don’t lose someone as experienced as Debbie and not feel it.”

Feagans said Gurley became director during a difficult time for chambers and businesses nationally, shortly after the pandemic. He said she really took control of the chamber and did a great job revitalizing the St. Charles chamber, making sure their regular events were still being held while adding a lot of new ones.

Feagans said Gurley was able to consistently grow their membership, and excelled in not only the fun parts– like interfacing with the public, hosting and attending events– but also in the behind-the-scenes aspects of the job.

Feagans said the chamber is currently in the process of interviewing candidates for the interim director role, which they hope to identify by the end of the month. He said before they start the search for a permanent director, they plan to reevaluate what they’re looking for in the role and the chambers direction going forward.

Feagans said the role of the executive director is to chart the course of the chamber, monitor financials, make sure businesses are coming in, membership is stable and members’ needs are met. He said the directors biggest responsibility is making sure events are successful, from signature community events to small monthly meetings.

“I can’t express in words how grateful I am for how she stepped in and led the chamber in the last several years,” Feagans said. “I think our members and our board have benefitted from that. I think she’s taught me a lot about leadership in that time period, so there’s a lot of gratitude.”

Leadership, vision, confidence and the ability to delegate and rely on others are qualities that Feagans said a chamber director should have. He said the chamber is not just there to provide networking opportunities, but to provide professional development, outreach, tools and resources, and to advocate for members.

“We’re just going to miss Debbie, first and foremost,” Feagans said. “We just wish her the best, and we’re very optimistic that when we come out of this and we enter 2025, we’re going to be in very strong footing, with a very strong director and on a very exciting course.”

Gurley is a realtor with Miscella Real Estate, out of Geneva, and will continue her career part-time after retiring as executive director.

Debbie Gurley, Realtor and broker at Miscella Real Estate, was presented with the Chairman's Award at the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce’s 97th Annual Charlemagne Awards Gala on Feb. 8. (Photo by)

Gurley has been a member of the chamber for 17 years. She said when she joined, she found that the St. Charles chamber, compared to other local chambers she was a member of, was the most business focused, and was the most helpful for her real estate business.

Gurley became executive director of the chamber after the position opened while she was chairman of the chamber’s board of directors. While she didn’t apply for the role, she said they needed someone to step up, so she took over as interim director, and was eventually talked into taking over as the executive director in 2022.

Gurley describes herself as a master of networking, and said she has been a connection maker her whole life, always trying to pair friends and colleagues together, both in business and in their personal lives.

“Having a strong business background allows you to bring your skillset to any kind of job,” Gurley said.

Gurley said she never intended to be the director long-term.

“I really knew in my heart I wanted to go in, fix some things, make some things better and put them in a good position going forward, and I feel very proud that I did all of that,” Gurley said. “Now, it’s time for someone who can come in for the long term.”

During her two years as director, she introduced a new signature event, Chamber of Commerce Week in September, to celebrate chambers both locally and on a national level. She started a nonprofit committee, a business to business leadership group, the young professionals council, the Espresso Yourself monthly coffee meeting, “Up Close and Memorable,” the chamber’s podcast, and the Business of the Month recognition.

Under Gurley’s leadership, 180 new members joined the chamber, and she played a major role in writing the chamber’s first ever grant application, which secured $50,000 in grant funding from the state.

Gurley said the aspect of the job she will miss the most is the people. Her favorite parts of the job were highlighting people and businesses in the community that people don’t normally get to see and fostering connections between community members and businesses.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than that,” Gurley said. “That is truly a blessing to be able to do that... I just love being that conduit.”

Since announcing her retirement, Gurley said she has received hundreds of text messages and kinds words from the community.

“I feel very blessed and overwhelmed at how much response there’s been and how kind of words people have left and how much they’ve appreciated what I’ve done,” Gurley said. “The fact they’ve noticed it has changed is really just fabulous.”

Gurley said while there is still a lot of work to be done, she is confident the chamber is in a good place for whoever takes over to continue making it better.

“That’s what I want the new person to carry with them,” Gurley said. “I would like them to build on the foundation I put in place now and to be able to make it go even higher.”

Gurley’s plans for the future are to continue working part-time as a realtor, make time for more volunteering opportunities, and continue serving on the board of Mutual Ground in Aurora.