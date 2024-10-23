Aurora man sentenced to 24 years for sexual assault

A Kane County judge sentenced an Aurora man to 24 years in prison following his conviction of on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to a news release.

A jury found Darryl E. Holman, 51, guilty on Aug. 28 of aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm and a second count with the threat of force. Judge Bianca Camargo sentenced Holman Oct. 18.

Carmago also denied Holman’s attorney’s motion for a new trial and for the guilty verdict to be set aside as a judgment notwithstanding the verdict, court records show.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Matthew Rodgers and Jacqueline Kliment presented the facts in court that Holman used force to sexually assault the victim, and in doing so caused injury to the victim, according to the release.

“Mr. Holman has a long history of violence that culminated with this brutal sexual assault,” Rodgers said in the release.

“This is a just sentence that will keep him separated from society where he belongs,” Rodgers said in the release. “My praise to the victim for her consistent strength and courage and thanks to Assistant State’s Attorney Jacqueline Kliment and Aurora Police Department Detective Benjamin Grabowski for their work on the case.”

Aggravated criminal sexual assault is a Class X felony, punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

Holman has been in custody during the pendency of this case, but will receive 24 days credit based on mandatory consecutive sentencing to a prior case, according to the release.

In addition to the prison term, Holman must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

Also in accordance with Illinois law, Holman must serve at least 85% of the sentence.