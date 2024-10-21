The Golden years are upon the residents of Kane County’s finest 55+ communities

Living life to the fullest is a treasure. For adults over the age of 55, it also means living life with safety and security. In recent years, the establishment, popularity, and demand for active adult lifestyle communities for those aged 55+ has skyrocketed. Within the U.S., there are more than 2,000 active adult communities and it’s growing.

A story in Seniors Housing Business on March 1, 2023, notes a few factors on why. It states, “More housing must be made available for baby boomers who have reached or are nearing retirement age. This generation is expected to lead longer, healthier and more active lives than past generations, resulting in many choosing a home that fits their on-the-go lifestyle.”

The residents of The Reserve of Geneva - Independent Living Community listen to a piano player and relax together. (Photo provided by The Reserve of Geneva )

It’s good to know that our own Kane County area is replete with successful and comforting 55+ active communities that fulfill the needs of individuals and couples who seek independence with fun and style. And, residing comfortably in a place with people of the same age and similar interests.

The Reserve of Geneva - Independent Living Community was named Kane County’s Finest.

It is set on 4.5 acres with open space and walking paths, offering resort-style amenities and services.

“Being named the finest in Kane County is an incredible honor,” said Jacob Kotschi, associate executive director, The Reserve of Geneva. “It reflects the positive experiences that the residents and their families have while living in this community. The Reserve of Geneva is more than a place to live - it is a community where the residents can form lasting friendships, stay active, and thoroughly enjoy this chapter of their life.”

Residents with The Reserve of Geneva. (Photo provided by The Reserve of Geneva )

Kotschi also notes that as a staff “we always strive to bring a welcoming, supportive, and enriching environment for our residents. This award reflects our beautiful environment and shows the dedication of our staff to the residents.”

There’s isn’t “one way” to enjoy healthy leisure time and active adult communities focus on providing its residents a plethora of options. Those who are active and social can stay busy -

when they want to - with organized day trips, events, programs, sports activities, and more. Other residents might choose to kick back, relax, read a book, watch TV, or just take a leisurely walk.

“We have seen many residents thrive after moving to The Reserve,” Kotschi said. “Once they settle in, they often become involved in community activities, forming meaningful relationships, and many begin organizing events for other to enjoy. Life at The Reserve of Geneva brings people together, fosters a sense of belonging, and significantly enhances the social and emotional well-being of all that live here. Many residents discover new passions or are given the ability to pick up on an old one.”

Greenfields of Geneva and Covenant Living at the Holmstad in Batavia were also regarded as “one of the finest” for 55+ active adult independent living communities, too. They each provide

impressive residences, outstanding services and amenities, with the luxury of wooded acres and open space to enjoy nature for enhanced comfort and adventure.

If you are looking to take the next step and are considering a 55+ community, consider all of the opportunities and options of active lifestyle facilities. Make a list of the pros and cons and note how they connect with your desires.

“It’s important to think about how the community will be able to support your lifestyle both physically and socially,” adds Kotschi. “Does it feel welcoming? Are there opportunities to connect with others and build friendships?”