Rich Harvest Farms to host Sugar Grove’s Canopy 5K fundraiser

Rich Harvest Farms is hosting this years 5K fundraiser for Giant Steps, with the theme "Boot Scootin' for Autism." (Photo provided by Giant Steps)

Truly a breathless masterpiece right here in your backyard, Rich Harvest Farms is a sight to be seen anytime of the year. But with the changing colors of fall, few places can offer such an explosion of colors and serenity.

Walking on the Sugar Grove private course that’s been called the “Augusta of the Midwest,” is a rare opportunity, but later this month you’ll have the chance to do it. You can improve your mood and self-esteem as well as raise funding for Sugar Grove’s Canopy, an Adult Autism Program that’s a part of the Giant Steps division.

All are welcome to participate in the 2024 Annual 5K Walk on Oct. 26 from 2:30 until 5 p.m. at Rich Harvest Farms.

Called “Boot Scootin’ for Autism,” this family-friendly event helps support individuals with autism while raising funds for educational and therapeutic services, including expanding such services to meet a growing need in adult autism programming.

“We are kind of the best kept secret in Sugar Grove,” said Sylvia Smith, executive director of Giant Steps. “But at this point in time we only have one or two left at that program so we’ve started a capital campaign for a 22,000 sq. ft. facility across the street, but a little south over. Jerry Rich (owner and president of Rich Harvest Farms) has give 20 acres to build a new facility to serve more individuals right here in Sugar Grove.”

Since its inception in 1996, Giant Steps has been dedicated to serving students with autism spectrum disorders through tailored educational, therapeutic, vocational, and recreational programs. As an Illinois State Board of Education licensed therapeutic day school, Giant Steps focuses on enhancing communication, social, and daily living skills, providing an individualized approach supporting students’ growth from early childhood through adulthood.

Smith adores Sugar Grove and they way the community treats its Canopy adults.

“Sugar Grove is such a wonderful little community,” she said. “They open their hearts and our guys can go anywhere and feel welcome. A hamburger place, the library, the park district. No one tells them to leave or makes fun of them. They just welcome them in and it’s a beautiful thing. Because if I had a nickel for every time a parent was asked to leave a theater or restaurant because (one of the autistic adults) had a meltdown, I’d have quite a bit of money to spend on Giant Steps.”

Alice Dean Roth has seen her daughter Taylor’s life improve immensely thanks to her time with Canopy.

“This is so important,” Roth said. “It improves the lives of the individuals with autism specifically in the community there. And what a beautiful area and community. All the money goes to the vital services of what the participants and students need. The ones with autism have high needs, usually behavioral, sensory and speech. It’s made such a difference in my daughter’s life.”

That’s why the services are so highly sought. Lives are changed.

“Parents from Orland Park and all over come because it’s a strong program and tends to their critical needs,” Smith said. “We have 162 kids in Lisle and serve over 61 school districts across the Chicagoland area. These dollars go a long way to help our program and to help them lead a purposeful life. Every single dollar we raise is put back into the program, and as an adult program, Canopy is one of the few programs that focuses on autism services for adults.”

This is one of the few rare chances the public has to spend an afternoon at Rich Harvest Farms.

“Everyone is invited,” Smith said. “Boot Scootin’ is the theme and the public typically can’t get into Rich Harvest Farms but Mr. Rich has opened it up for our walk, which is wonderful. He’s just an awesome person. And this is one of our main fundraisers during the year.”

It’s a great time for families to spend time together for a good cause.

“Often times families that have a child on the spectrum have a difficult time to get out and about because of behavioral issues,” Smith said. “You can come to the walk and feel comfortable and not worry about it. They are welcome. Everyone is welcome. You don’t have to worry about people looking at them or giving them a bit of a rough time. There are few times you can get together as a family unit and not worry about that.”

This is one of them. Sign up at walk.gsteps.org.