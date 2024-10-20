St. Charles middle school librarian receives Kiwanian of the Year award

St. Charles middle school librarian Darcy Tatlock received the Kiwanian of the Year award from the Kiwanis Club of St. Charles at their annual Installation Dinner on Sept. 26 at Rock ‘N Ravioli in downtown St. Charles.

Club members presented Tatlock with a plaque during the ceremony where the club’s new president and board were installed.

“I am truly honored to receive this award from my St. Charles Kiwanis Club,” Tatlock said in a news release. “This recognition not only highlights my commitment to our community, but also inspires me to continue working towards making a positive impact.”

The Kiwanis Club of St. Charles’ mission is to serve children in the community and worldwide, and empower other organizations that serve children through fundraising initiatives and grants.

Over the past year, Tatlock transitioned the Kiwanis Club onto a new website platform to make content more accessible. She also manages the club’s online calendar, email and fundraising efforts, and works with committees to create sign-ups for volunteering opportunities. In addition, she updated the club’s printed directory for new members and built the Kiwanis’ Scarecrow Weekend submission.

“My fellow Club members make it so easy to want to help the club as a whole, and in turn, the community we serve,” Tatlock said. “I am grateful to be part of such a dedicated organization that strives to uplift the children in our community and around the world.”