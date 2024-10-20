Find Fun this Fall with St. Charles Park District Events

Fall brings with it a bounty of beautiful colors, a crispness to the breeze and an abundance of family fun with these new and returning events from the St. Charles Park District.

On Friday, October 25, Hickory Knolls Discovery Center will host Trick or Treat on the Trails. This new event will feature a night stroll through the center’s oak savanna. Along the journey, participants will encounter activity stations with opportunities for hands-on learning as well as plenty of treats. Timeslots take place from 6 to 8 p.m. This spooky event is suitable for all 2 and older and costs $12 per person. Attendees should bring a flashlight and treat bag.

The Fa-BOO-lous Pumpkin Carving Party will take place Saturday, October 26 at Primrose Farm. Timeslots are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

“It’s a chance for people to get into the Halloween spirit,” said Patricia Kennedy, farm program supervisor.

Pumpkins will be available for purchase. Participants are also welcome to bring their own. Snacks and cider will be provided.

As for those messy insides that are usually tossed in the garbage. At Primrose Farm, they will go to good use.

“Our livestock love pumpkin guts,” Kennedy said.

The cost is $12 per person, with those 2 and under admitted for free.

To purchase tickets for upcoming events or reserve space at the Autumn Market, visit stcparks.org. Those 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult for park district events.