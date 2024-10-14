Scarecrow Weekend contest winners announced

Spectators look at some of the scarecrows on display along Riverside Avenue on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 during Scarecrow Weekend in downtown St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

The votes are in and the winners of the 2024 St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend competition have been named.

The 39th annual St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend was held from Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13 in downtown St. Charles. The annual event featured live entertainment and plenty of family-friendly fall activities.

(Right to left) Mariana Okpala, 6, Cecilia Okpala, 8, Ashley Funk, 8, Avery Reilly, 8 and Melanie Funk, 6, pose for a photo along Riverside Avenue on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 during Scarecrow Weekend in downtown St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

This year’s Scarecrow Contest featured over 120 entries judged in four different categories: Individual, Business, School/Not-for-Profit/Club, and Mega/Mechanical. Attendees voted on their favorite in each category throughout the weekend and the city announced the winners on Oct. 14.

The 2024 Scarecrow Contest winners are as follows:

Individual Category:

1st Place: Danzer-Rohr Family

Danzer-Rohr Family 2nd Place: Lili Reyes

Lili Reyes 3rd Place: Pistilli Family

Business Category:

1st Place: Misfits Jiujitsu and Swaby Flowers

Misfits Jiujitsu and Swaby Flowers 2nd Place: Whimsy Farm Candy Store

Whimsy Farm Candy Store 3rd Place: The Hairy Ant Inc. Screen Printing and Embroidery

Club/Not-for-Profit/School Category:

1st Place: Mid-Valley Special Education SAIL Program

Mid-Valley Special Education SAIL Program 2nd Place: St. Patrick Preschool

St. Patrick Preschool 3rd Place: Ray Graham Association

Mega/Mechanical Category:

1st Place: Skyline Tree Service

Skyline Tree Service 2nd Place: American Science & Surplus

American Science & Surplus 3rd Place: Brownie Troop 2070

St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram was this year’s presenting sponsor.

For more information on the 2024 St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend, and to see past years’ winners, visit www.scarecrowfest.com. For further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967