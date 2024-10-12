October 12, 2024
Shaw Local
Batfest returns as Batavia MainStreet hosts event featuring costume parade, face painting and more

By Shaw Local News Network
Attendees dress up for Batavia Mainstreet's 2022 BatFest. The 2024 BatFest will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown Batavia. (APRIL DUDA PHOTOGRAPHY/April Duda Photography)

Batavia MainStreet will host its annual BatFest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown Batavia.

Festivities will kick off with the BatFest Community Parade, which encourages participants to show off their costumes. Lineup will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the parade starting at 10 a.m.

From 10 a.m. to noon, there will be downtown trick-or-treating, coffee and mini doughnuts from Joe & Dough at The Wilson Street Mercantile and Super Mario World and face painting hosted by New Moon Vegan, according to a news release from Batavia MainStreet.

Batavia Main Street Families venture through downtown Batavia during the 2022 BatFest. The 2024 celebration will feature a costume parade, face painting and more. (APRIL DUDA/April Duda Photography)

Other highlights include a magician and balloon artist at Hearth & Hammer, a reptile show at the Congregational Church of Batavia and BatFest stories at the Batavia Public Library Reading Garden, according to the release.

The reptile show will have two sessions: one from 10 to 11:15 a.m. and another from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The final farmers’ market of the season will also run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along with activities like “Incredible Bats” at Sturdy Shelter Brewing and a pumpkin roll hosted by Boy Scout Troop 6, according to the release.

Batavia Main Street A family poses for a photo at the 2023 BatFest. The 2024 event will feature a variety of different family-friendly activities. (April Duda Photography/April Duda Photography)

The BatFest Booths and performances at Peg Bond Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a costume contest at 12:15 p.m. sponsored by Arlo.Hendrix and a pet costume contest hosted by Batavia Animal Clinic at 1 p.m.

For a full list of events and activities, visit downtownbatavia.com.

Presenting sponsors are Kurt Hagemann of Gateway Financial Partners, Elliff Dental and Gerald Subaru of North Aurora.

Batavia MainStreet is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing downtown Batavia through volunteer efforts, according to the release.

For more information, call 630-761-3528 or email info@DowntownBatavia.com.

BataviaKane County