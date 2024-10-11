13 cars in Fisher Farms, Geneva burglarized Thursday

Thirteen cars were burglarized in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 10 primarily in the Fisher Farms subdivision, Geneva police announced in a news release.

Geneva police ask residents to lock their vehicles at night

Kane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a suspicious man near their headquarters on Route 38 in St. Charles Township, and arrested him on unrelated charges, the release stated. During their interaction with the man, deputies found stolen items later identified as proceeds from the various Geneva car burglaries.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Geneva police are continuing to investigate.

Four car burglaries were reported in the 400 and 500 blocks of Nelson Drive; three were reported in the 400 and 600 blocks of Cannon Drive; two each in the 2500 and 2600 blocks of Lorraine Circle and in the 3100 and 3200 blocks of Fieldstone Drive; one each in the 3200 block of Hillcrest Road and the 200 block of Larsdotter Lane.

People are encouraged to report all suspicious activity immediately by calling 911. Police have a better chance of solving crimes when information from residents is relayed promptly, the release stated.

Outdoor lighting may act as a deterrent in some cases since many car burglaries are crimes of opportunity that occur under the cover of darkness.