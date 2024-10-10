Kaneland Board of Education seeks community input on 2025 ballot

The Kaneland Board of Education is working on adding a referendum question to address the district’s facility needs for the April 1, 2025, ballot.

Community feedback is being sought through various strategies, including public meetings.

The public meetings will help the district assess community support and investment, ensuring the referendum question aligns with local needs, according to a news release from Kaneland Community School District 302.

Meetings will be held at various locations and online to ensure accessibility for all interested parties, including parents and community members.

Below are the details of the scheduled town hall meetings: