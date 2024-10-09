Sugar Grove Ace marks 10 years with celebration

Owner Mark Driscoll opened his Ace Hardware store in Sugar Grove 10 years ago. The store is celebrating its 10th year from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. (Sandy Bressner)

Sugar Grove Ace Hardware is celebrating its 10th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the parking at the store, 160 E. Galena Blvd., Sugar Grove, according to a news release.

The event will include demonstrations of power equipment, paint, home safety and BBQ products.

The Sugar Grove Police and Fire Departments will offer vehicle tours for children and attendees can participate in giveaways and enter to win prizes.

Rover Rescue and Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue will offer two adoption sessions scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m.

“Sugar Grove Ace has always been about serving our community, and we are thrilled to celebrate 10 years of being the local ‘helpful place’ for the Sugar Grove area,” owner Mark Driscoll said in the release. “This anniversary event is our way of thanking our loyal customers and inviting new ones to experience the exceptional service and quality products Ace is known for.”