St. Charles community can participate in city-wide book club this month

The St. Charles Public Library is hosting One Book, One Community, a shared, community-wide reading experience during the month of October.

The program is an opportunity to connect the entire community through reading, discussion and events hosted by the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Throughout the month, community members can participate by reading “The Music of Bees” by Eileen Garvin. The month-long event will include book discussions, a writing workshop, a baking program, crafts and a wide variety of programming for all ages.

The book tells the story of three lonely strangers who find themselves brought together by chance, and are reminded that you’re never too old to start over, too young to grow up, or too lost to be found. All you have to do is listen for the music, which may be found in unlikely places.

Kids are invited to join in the celebration by reading the companion books “Beehive” by Jorey Hurley, “You are a Honey Bee!” by Laurie Ann Thompson, and “Hour of the Bees” by Lindsay Eager.

The programming will conclude with a special presentation and discussion with the author at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 at 7:00 p.m. at the Arcada Theatre. Garvin will explore the stories and inspiration behind the novel, and hold a Q&A and book signing after the presentation.

Registration for the event is suggested as seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. A St. Charles library card is required to register.