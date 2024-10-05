Elgin Symphony Orchestra to present free concert in St. Charles

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will present a free concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at The Wine Exchange, at 1 W. Illinois St., in St. Charles. (Photo provided by the Elgin Symphony Orchestra)

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will host a free concert event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at The Wine Exchange, at 1 W. Illinois St., in St. Charles.

The orchestra, led by Music Director Chad Goodman, presents classical, pop and holiday concerts to thousands each season, according to a news release from the orchestra.

This event offers attendees the chance to enjoy top performances without traveling to downtown Chicago, according to the release.

“We want the community to know that they don’t need to make the trip to Chicago to enjoy professional, high-caliber orchestral music,” said Mark Thayer, the orchestra’s CEO. “We’re thrilled to showcase our talented musicians in such a relaxed, intimate setting, allowing everyone to enjoy a night of exceptional music, for free.”

If attendees arrive early, they can explore The Wine Exchange’s curated selection of wines and homemade shareable plates, according to the release.

For more information on the concert, visit elginsymphony.org.