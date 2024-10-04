Kane County offering $755K in ARPA funds to food-related businesses

Kane County is offering $755,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to food-related businesses impacted by pandemic. (Provided by Kane County)

The Kane County Food and Farm Resiliency Grant Program is now open for applications, offering $755,000 in financial assistance to local food-growing businesses and nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced in a news release.

The funds are available through Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds created through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Eligible organizations operating in Kane County can apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to help cover essential operating expenses incurred between March 3, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2025.

The application is available online at kanecountygovernment.submittable.com.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Expenses eligible for reimbursement include, but are not limited to, equipment, supplies, and farm labor costs, according to the release.

Small farms and operations addressing food insecurity will get priority for funding, although all local food growers are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must provide an email address and create a password to access the portal.

More information is available online at www.kanecountyil.gov or by calling 630-232-3493.