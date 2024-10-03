Sen. Sue Rezin advocates for cancer screenings during awareness month

Senator Sue Rezin receives her annual screening for breast cancer. (Provided by Sue Rezin)

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed every October, state Sen. Sue Rezin is urging women across Illinois to prioritize their health by scheduling breast cancer screenings.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month highlights the importance of early detection and encourages women to schedule mammograms and routine checkups. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women in the U.S., and early detection can significantly improve survival rates.

“Breast cancer affects millions of women, and early detection is key to saving lives,” Rezin said in a news release. “Getting screened regularly can make a lifesaving difference.”

Rezin recently underwent her own screening and is using the opportunity to encourage others to take action.

“We all know someone who has been touched by breast cancer,” Rezin said. “By raising awareness and encouraging regular screenings, we can help save lives.”

For more information on breast cancer screening and early detection, visit the National Breast Cancer Foundation’s website.