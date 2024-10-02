Geneva’s Autumn Fest to feature 80 businesses

Image Awards, Engraving & Creative Keepsakes owner Patty Donahue, also owner of Studio Patty D, created Autumn Fest Geneva event trophies and a keepsake mug to commemorate the event. (Provided by Kristen Cornelio)

The sixth Annual Autumn Fest with Geneva’s self-guided Jack-O’-Lantern Walk will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 in the city’s downtown shopping district, according to a news release.

Kristen Cornelio, through her social media and marketing company, Kristen Holly LLC, has organized the event every year.

Some 80 downtown Geneva merchants will display glowing jack-o’-lanterns for families to see and vote on.

Participants can vote on the most creative, most spooky, best group of three or more, most photogenic/selfies taken at display, Geneva-themed, most interactive and judges’ pick.

Eddie Cornelio created the digital interactive map with a QR code to make it easier to locate participating merchants. This map will be posting in the event page by Wednesday, Oct. 3, the release stated.

This year’s festivities align with the local First Fridays merchant event, where businesses and restaurants stay open later with exclusive in-store specials and fall menu highlights.

Autumn Fest Headquarters is on the Kane County Courthouse lawn, corner of James and Third streets. It includes a fall-themed photo op area, sponsored by Alissa Tadic owner of Twee Partees, featuring a balloon arch.

Volunteers will be available to answer questions.

A special new attraction this year will be Tiana Solomon from PumpkinCarver.Net LLC will carve a 150-pound pumpkin from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the courthouse lawn.

Pärla, which closed its Hamilton Street location after a fire, will open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in its new temporary location at 507 S. Third St. in Dodson Place

Not only did Cornelio organize the Autumn Fest, she also hand-wrote 110 thank you notes tucked in with trick-or-treat bags as extra gifts for the first five people who make purchases at various merchants.

Kristen Cornelio hand-wrote 110 thank you notes that are tucked in trick-or-treat bags as extra gifts for the first five people who make purchases at various merchants during Autumn Fest from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. (Provided by Kristen Holly)

She said she was up until 4 a.m. getting them finished – but Cornelio has a history of contributing to the Geneva community.

Cornelio received the 2020 Geneva Chamber of Commerce Chamber Champion Award as someone who made an impact in the community and supported the chamber throughout the year.

“I have really learned a great deal about the importance of helping my community from my stepdad Harold Martin and my uncle Pat Sommerfeld,” Cornelio said. “My stepdad was the undersheriff of Kendall County for a long time and was chief of police for Yorkville for a long time and Uncle Pat was an electrician.”

Cornelio said her Uncle Pat always helped his neighbors while she she was growing up in Batavia and for the 11 years of the Geneva Chamber’s golf outing, he helped sell raffle tickets.

“My stepdad ... the same thing – being kind to people, always volunteering and his strong work ethic,” Cornelio said.

In addition to the Geneva Chamber, 80 businesses are participating, including Anastazia, Gia Mia, Cravings, State Street Jewelers, Liz & Kate Boutique, Nosh, Alchemist, Blinka Optical, Ella's Italian Pub and The Little Traveler.

Also participating are The Hive Wellness Center, Geneva Bank and Trust, Midwest Nice, Harvey’s Tales, Pärla, Bee Coco Candle, Stitch Switch Men’s Consignment, Geneva Public Library, Pure Barre- Geneva studio, Preservation, Pug & Hound Pet Apothecary, Nemec Brothers Pizzeria, Jennifer Kaye Photography and Cross Fit Kokua.

Also participating are Country Naturals, Atlas Chicken Shack, Art History Brewing, Always In Style, Bare Moxie, Pixies on Main, Hawaii Fluid Art, The Winding Deerpath, Urban Artisan Geneva, Bell Jar Vintage, Eye Candy Bake Shop, Graham’s Fine Chocolates & Ice Cream and Egg Harbor Cafe.

Also participating are Inluro, Gather Bakery, Grow Geneva, Flair on Third, Lauren Christine Hair Artistry + Spa, Montage Salon & Spa, Brush and Restore, Dermatique Laser & Skin, Cocoon,The Royal Wren, Geneva Winery, Elements Massage, Always Growing, Evernia, House of 423, Crystal Life Technology, Iris + Grace Children’s Boutique, Little Red Barn Door, and JADE.

Also participating are Penrose Brewing, Tinker Belz Art, Vargo’s Dance Studio, Little Barn Baby, Livia Italian Eatery, DS Studio & Photo Lab, Concierge Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery, Fair Game, Blondell & Company, Firewater BBQ & Brew, Ken’s Auto Center, Kernel’s Gourmet Popcorn, Denise’s Adornments, Josef’s Elegante Meats & Deli and Revenge Medspa & Wellness.

Also participating are The Gift Box, Craft Urban, The Uncommon Find, Bare All Beauty Bar, Bankok Restaurant, Geneva Ace Hardware, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, The Walrus Room and The State Bank of Geneva.

