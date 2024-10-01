Batavia middle schooler charged with felony in connection with school threat

A 13-year-old Rotolo Middle School student was charged with felony disorderly conduct–threat of violence at the school and was taken to Kane County Juvenile Detention Center to await a juvenile detention hearing, Batavia police announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

At 9:14 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Batavia police were notified of a phone call and text message in which the boy allegedly threatened violence towards the school and against a specific individual, according to the release.

It was the second, separate, but unrelated threat of violence involving Batavia Public Schools.

At 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, police were notified through a social media post that a Batavia High School student made a threat of violence concerning the school, the release stated.

Police investigated and the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office determined the facts did not support criminal charges.

Police took steps to ensure there was no immediate threat to students or school staff, and there are no known current threats involving Batavia Schools, the release stated.

As with any case involving threats of violence to a school facility, District 101 officials would determine consequences, the release stated.

In the release, police reminded students and families to report concerning statements, information or threats to the Batavia Police Department as soon as possible.

Any threat – in person, by phone, by text message, or online – should be expeditiously reported. Parents and students are also encouraged not to share, re-post, or otherwise spread rumors or threats and allow police time to investigate, the release stated.

Batavia police District 101 officials urge parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of making threatening or concerning statements, and the potential school and legal consequences that can result, the release stated.

In 2020, a Batavia High School boy was charged with felony terrorism and attempted first-degree murder, stemming from various amounts of explosive ingredients and containers.

The boy later pleaded guilty to possession of bomb-making materials and was sentenced to 48 months of probation and residential psychiatric treatment for schizophrenia.