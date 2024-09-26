St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade accepting applications until Nov. 8

The City of St. Charles is now accepting applications for the annual Electric Christmas Parade that will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 on Main Street (Route 64) in downtown St. Charles.
The two-day Holiday Homecoming Event kicks-off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29 with the Lighting of the Lights Ceremony. On Saturday, Nov. 30, a free holiday movie will be screened at the Arcada Theatre at 10 a.m. and visits with Santa will begin at 1 p.m.
Saturday’s events will culminate with the Electric Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m. The parade will begin on Sixth Street and end on Fourth Avenue.
The St. Charles Business Alliance is now accepting entry forms from local businesses, community groups, and non-profits to be part of the juried parade. The printable entry form can be found online at stcholidayhomecoming.com.
Entries must include each of the following documents, submitted by Nov. 8:
- A completed entry form
- A Certificate of Insurance naming the St. Charles Business Alliance and The City of St. Charles as additional insured
- A signed copy of the Electric Christmas Parade Rules & Regulations
- An entry fee of $325 for Political Entries, $300 for Business Entries, and $50 for Non-Profit Entries made payable to the St. Charles Business Alliance
All required documents must be returned to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 2 E. Main St. or emailed to info@stcalliance.org.
For more information on the 2024 St. Charles Holiday Homecoming, visit stcholidayhomecoming.com. For further inquiries, please contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.