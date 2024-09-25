Penrose takes 6 medals in hard seltzer competition

Penrose Brewing in Geneva earned six medals at the 2024 U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship and placed fourth out of the top 10 in the overall competition. (Provided by Penrose Brewing)

Penrose Brewing in Geneva earned six medals at the 2024 U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship and placed fourth out of the top 10 in the overall competition, officials announced in a news release.

The competition, held in Oxford, Ohio on Sept. 23, is the largest hard seltzer judging event in the United States, attracting top producers who compete based on quality, taste and innovation.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized again at the U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship,” Tom Korder, Penrose co-founder and head brewer stated in the release. “Our team has worked hard to create seltzers that not only taste great but also push the boundaries of flavor innovation. It’s an honor to see our efforts celebrated on such a national stage.”

Penrose earned gold medals for its Lemon Seltz-Up - Lemon/Lemonade and its Pink Lemon Seltz-Up - Flavored Lemonade.

It won silver medals for Grape Seltz-Up - Fruit; Blueberry Pomegranate Lemon Seltz-Up - Mixed Fruit of three or more; Tangerine Dreamsicle Seltz-Up; and Transfusion Seltz-Up - Mixed Drink.

Penrose Brewing earned gold medals for Lemon Seltz-Up and Pink Lemon Seltz-Up in the 2023 competition, the release stated.

The U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship works in collaboration with Niagara College’s Teaching Winery and Teaching Brewery. Judges are comprised of industry experts who evaluate seltzers.

Penrose will celebrate its success by hosting a Seltz-Up Weekend Oct. 4-6 at its taproom at 509 Stevens St., Geneva, with mixed packs to-go, flights of Seltz-Ups, two speciality draft variants and beer, the release stated.