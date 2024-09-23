A & R Development returns to Elburn for feedback on proposed faith-centered community

Property developers are looking at land near Elburn for a faith-centered community, with hopes Elburn would ultimately incorporate the land. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Developers came to Elburn hoping to get feedback on their proposed development of a faith centered community at the northwest corner of Routes 47 and 38.

Developer Rick Lewellyan and attorney James White, together with the A&R petitioners Jamal Alkurdi and Yusuf Rayyashi attended the Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 16, regarding the mixed-use development originally proposed to the village in 2020. An updated version was reviewed by a planning consultant for the village in 2022, and a similar plan was brought before the Planning Commission in July of this year.

The property in question is located on the northwest side of Route 47, north of Route 38, across from Fox Pointe development, bordered on the south by the Jewel complex, with undeveloped land slated for residential on the north and west. The site is 133 acres identified residential in the village’s comprehensive plan and designated as a primary growth are.

Although the property is on 133 acres, White said the developers are proposing an initial plan that only addresses 70 of those acres for a non-profit faith-centered community.

White explained that this is not a national developer, like Lennar Homes, nor is it a large-scale developer such as Shodeen.

“It’s a faith-centered developer, and they chose Elburn due to the village’s family values and morals,” White said. “It’s been these gentlemen’s dream of developing a community where people of common faith live, work, play and learn. This is not a new concept, it’s just something that’s been happening throughout the U.S. with different denominations.”

White said that access to the development from Route 47 would feature a grand boulevard where the religious center for religious services, a private school, and an activity center would be located.

White said the plan is to include “high-end” single-family homes on larger lots and an area for “traditional townhomes with unique architectural elements.” The townhomes would provide a buffer between the single-family homes and Route 47. The “first-class” mixed-use development would include commercial and office space where professionals such as doctors and lawyers would locate.

White showed the board pictures of various house styles and layouts of similar developments, such as Mill Creek and others.

According to White, the development would initially include a temporary building for religious services that could also be used as a sales office for the residential development. Since the property is currently unincorporated, he said it might end up being developed through Kane County. The developers would eventually want to annex the property into the Elburn. However, they would want to hook up to the village’s water facilities now.

White said the developers were there to “get the temperature” of the board on “whether Elburn believes the land development uses and the housing types would be appropriate for Elburn and a welcome addition to the village.”

However, Village President Jeff Walter wanted to clarify what they could expect at this meeting.

“We have a process,” said Walter. “This meeting is just for informational purposes. The comments already given to you (by the planners) will have to be dealt with. We would want a plan for the whole property, even if you want to do it in phases. You would have to go back to the planning commission for their approval first.”

Trustee Ken Anderson said there were many issues with the property that they would need to address before the board can act, including how they will be able to connect to the village’s sewer services through a number of private properties, IDOT issues regarding access points to the roads, dealing with stormwater management issues to ensure it will not impact the properties downstream, as well as what they will do to mitigate the fact that a portion of the property is in a floodplain.

“You guys are four steps ahead of where you should be, talking to us about something that hasn’t been approved by planning,” Walter said. “There’s a lot of open questions. We can’t act on ‘what-ifs.’ there’s way too many gray areas. If you want a phased approach, show us.”

There was much discussion back and forth between the developer and the board, with Lewellyan saying that the success of the development depends on getting the community of faith center built first.

“If you build it, they will come,” he said.

Lewellyan emphasized that these were small developers without all the resources needed to address all of the issues.

“We’re building a dream here, we’re not going to build another Jewel,” he said.

“You’ve got to show us that your plan works; that the infrastructure works,” said Village Administrator John Nevenhoven. “There were a lot of issues with that plan, and none of that has been addressed. We’re just at the idea stage; we need the engineering.”

“It’s not the feedback you wanted, but it is feedback,” said trustee Sue Filek.